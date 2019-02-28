In Sacramento alone, the rate of unsheltered people has increased by 85 percent from 2015 to 2017.
In Modesto, their homelessness issue has begun to be so great that the city has set up tents in a designated area for those without a home to stay.
City officials and volunteers across the state constantly work to provide resources to people in need of shelter. Some of the issues that contribute to the crisis include rising rent prices, physical and mental disabilities and lack of employment.
Various local organizations help people while they work towards getting a permanent place to live.
RELATED: Effective ways to help the homeless
In this gallery are the faces of the people that are unsheltered, were previously homeless and the people that are working towards solving the homelessness issue:
RELATED:
- Tiny homes project left homeless after Vacaville opposition, new location sought in city
- Modesto puts homeless back to work cleaning up the city
- Modesto homeless get a fresh start under 9th Street Bridge
- Proposed California bill would allow homeless college students to sleep in campus parking lots
- Uniformed tents for homeless set up under Modesto's 9th Street Bridge
- How one pop-up tent is getting Manteca homeless back on their feet
- Pilot program aims to help the homeless, clean up the American River Parkway
________________________________________________________________
WATCH MORE: Addressing Sacramento's shelter crisis
Lilia Luciano talks about how bad the homeless issue is in Sacramento. Learn more about how Sacramento is working towards fixing the small problems associated with homelessness while also striving for long-term solutions to the problem.