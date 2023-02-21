DRiP Espresso: The Black-owned business with a Kings-themed menu in Sacramento

"We will add a 'Light the Beam' section to the menu, serving a lavender lemonade and a lavender honey latte that can be iced or hot," said Jasmine Bronson

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jasmine Bronson is the co-owner of DRiP Espresso in Sacramento's Midtown neighborhood.

Bronson, along with her sisters Keiona Williamson and Taylor White, opened the coffee shop last year. It's centered around three pillars: espresso, community and culture.

Between Wednesdays and Sundays, DRiP Espresso serves hot or iced coffee. The main menu includes americano, tea, espresso, drip coffee, machiato, double espresso. latte, cppiccino, matcha latte, chai latte, melanated mocha and white chocolate mocha.

Now, with the Sacramento Kings in the playoffs, DRiP Espresso is offering Kings-themed drinks too.

"We are 'Lighting the Beam' all season long at DRiP Espresso," said Bronson. "Starting this Wednesday, we will add a 'Light the Beam' section to the menu, serving a lavender lemonade and a lavender honey latte that can be iced or hot."

Bronson, who's a proud Black woman, says it's not just about supporting the Beam Team, but Black-owned businesses led by women too. She's encouraging everyone to buy Black in an effort to support marginalized communities.

According to data from the Pew Research Center, there were only 3% of Black-owned businesses in the U.S. compared to 86% of White-owned businesses in 2020. More than half of the Black business owners were men.

When it comes to the statistics, Bronson says she, along with her sisters, is working to make a positive change through DRiP Espresso.

"It's kind of disheartening, but at the same time, I feel empowered to do something about it," said Bronson. "We have children, the three of us, and it's important for us to lead the way and show them what it means to be apart of the Sacramento community and also promote generational wealth."

DRiP Espresso also works with other underrepresented communities in the coffee business. The shop gets most of it's ingredients and other products from BIPOC, women and LGBTQIA+ vendors.