15-year-old killed in Suisun City hit-and-run was only 2 blocks from home

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — A Suisun City family is reeling after their firstborn son was taken from them in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.

Police said 15-year-old James Rabara was killed along Highway 12 and Emperor Drive after being hit by a vehicle and left injured on the roadway. The driver involved in the collision took off from the scene.

“If you out there, you see this, I hope you see the pain, because they say grown men don't cry. Well, losing my son was the hardest pain that I've ever went through in my life,” said James Rabara Sr.

Rabara Jr. was only two blocks away from his home when he was killed. His mother Jeanette Anunciacion said he wasn't alone in his final moments, crediting a good Samaritan who stayed by his side and called 911 to get him help.

“I just want to say he was almost home, and I just wish he was here,” Anunciacion said.

His parents said Rabara Jr. was an excellent student and athlete, having played basketball in elementary and middle school and participated in track and field in high school. His father said he wouldn't even get in so much as an argument while at school.

“Any situation he was in, he handled it with grace and with such poise and just graceful. That's all. Every time I think of him, it's just I wish I could have the strength to be as graceful as you,” Rabara Sr. said.

Few details about the investigation have been released at this time, but his parents still seek answers.

"My son deserves justice. Whoever it is... come forward,” Anunciacion said.

In the meantime, she's calling on officials to bring cameras and more lighting to the walkways in the area to make sure similar tragedies never happen again.

“We will never get to see him, we will never get to see him grow up, we will never see his graduation from high school, college, prom... We will never see him again,” Anunciacion said.

“He was a good kid. He didn’t deserve this," Rabara Sr. said. "He was my junior. He was my firstborn son. What I would give up to just be able to tell him that 'I love you' one more time and let him know that I'm so proud of you.”

The investigation for the case is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Suisun City Police Department at 707-421-7373.

