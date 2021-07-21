x
Crime

15-year-old victim shot, killed in Antelope identified

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified 15-year-old Omari Ernest-Zackee Lowery as the victim who was killed in Antelope on Monday.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A teenage boy killed after a shooting in Antelope was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Wednesday.   

The coroner's office identified 15-year-old Omari Ernest-Zackee Lowery as the victim who was killed near the 3900 block of Onawa Court. 

Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies found Lowery with "at least one gunshot wound to the upper body" on Monday. First responders declared him dead at the scene.  

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not released a description of the shooter. They ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 916-874-5115. 

