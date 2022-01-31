$150,000 reward announced to help find answers in unsolved Tahoe homicide

70-year-old Robert Spohr was shot and killed in his home. There's been few answers in the case, but the family hopes $150,000 can change that.

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — A family is hoping that $150,000 can help deliver answers in the killing of a 70-year-old man in North Lake Tahoe.

The question of who killed 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr is something deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office have been trying to crack since June of 2021.

Last year, Lt. Nelson Resendes said the case started with a 911 call from a home with nothing heard on the other end. When deputies got there, they found Spohr shot and killed. Spohr's wife, Wendy Wood, was also in the home and was the victim of an attempted homicide.

At the time, the sheriff's office was focused on a person of interest caught on camera entering the property about three hours before the 911 call came in. But little else was known, and Lt. Resendes said there were not a lot of leads to go on at the time.

The family has now issued on $150,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 530-889-7853.

More information on the reward and the case can be found on a website made by the family, homewoodhomicide.com.

