2 arrested in deadly shooting from November 2019, Stockton police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting in November 2019.

Police said the shooting took place at the intersection of John Townsend Place and Maude Street.

Police said Isaac Alaniz, 27, and Christian Alaniz-Mejia, 19, were arrested Friday in the shooting that killed Victor Delgado Jr.

Stockton police said both Alaniz and Alaniz-Mejia were booked on homicide charges.

ABC10 reached out to the Stockton Police Department for more information about the fatal shooting but have not heard back as of publication.

SPD News: Homicide Arrest Today, Isaac Alaniz, 27, and Christian Alaniz-Mejia, 19, were arrested in connection to the... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Friday, September 17, 2021

