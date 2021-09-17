2 arrested in deadly shooting from November 2019, Stockton police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting in November 2019.
Police said the shooting took place at the intersection of John Townsend Place and Maude Street.
Police said Isaac Alaniz, 27, and Christian Alaniz-Mejia, 19, were arrested Friday in the shooting that killed Victor Delgado Jr.
Stockton police said both Alaniz and Alaniz-Mejia were booked on homicide charges.
ABC10 reached out to the Stockton Police Department for more information about the fatal shooting but have not heard back as of publication.
