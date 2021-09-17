Man shot, killed in Victor

Angel Montenegro, 23-year-old, was found suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday evening.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the killing of a man found dead Thursday night in Victor.

Police say they were notified of a wounded man on Thursday after 7 p.m. near the 17500 block of Brucella Road in Victor. They said witnesses also reported hearing multiple gunshots prior to the victim being located by police.

23-year-old, Angel Montenegro was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating the killing and are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers to receive up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Refer to case number 21-20532 and call the dispatch center at (209) 468-4400, select option 1.

Callers can also submit a tip using the "SanJoaquinCoSheriff" app or call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

