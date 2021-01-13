2 women sought as persons of interest in September homicide in Stockton

Police began investigating back on September 30, 2020, after the body of a 58-year-old man was found behind a business in the 1100 block of W. Freemont Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women who investigators say are persons of interest in a September 2020 homicide.

Police began investigating back on September 30, after the body of a 58-year-old man was found behind a business in the 1100 block of W. Freemont Street.

The case became a homicide investigation following the autopsy report from the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s office. Details about the victim’s cause of death have not been released.

On Jan. 13, 2021, investigators released surveillance images of two women that police say are persons of interest in the case. Authorities did not say how the women are connected to the case, just that they want to speak with them.

If you recognize either woman, you are asked to call Detective Gilley at 209-937-7072. Callers can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Read more from ABC10