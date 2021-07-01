4 suspects arrested and 3 more sought in Nevada jail escape

Carson City Sheriff’s officials say at least nine people have been implicated in Saturday’s escape of 27-year-old Matthew Marizza and 29-year-old Cody Abernathy.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Authorities say four more suspects have been arrested in connection with an escape from the Carson City jail last weekend and three others still are being sought.

Carson City Sheriff’s officials say at least nine people have been implicated in Saturday’s escape of 27-year-old Matthew Marizza and 29-year-old Cody Abernathy. Marizza was recaptured Sunday in Sacramento and Abernathy was apprehended Tuesday in Carson City.

Sheriff’s officials say 29-year-old Austin Wayne Rivers was arrested Monday. He’s suspected of supplying the car Marizza and Abernathy used to escape during an inmate work program.

Three other suspects were taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly aiding Abernathy by providing him clothing, transportation and a hideout.

To read the full article from the Associated Press, click HERE.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Suspect in assault, carjacking holed up in El Dorado County home, deputies say