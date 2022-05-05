4 arrested in connection to Stockton Boulevard killing of Alynia Lawrence

Two of the suspects were charged with murder and the other two with conspiracy.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were arrested in connection to a Stockton Boulevard homicide from January.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Kenneth Adam White, 19; Carlos Vasquez, 34; Jesus Manuel Perez, 18 of Alameda County; and Alize Dnae Trask (21) of Sacramento County.

Deputies said White and Vasquez were arrested in Oakland were into the Sacramento County on suspicion of murder. Perez, who was arrested in Oakland, and Trask, who was arrested in Pinole, were booked on conspiracy charges.

The shooting happened back on Jan. 13 along the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard. At the time, Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said a car was sitting in a parking lot when someone approached it and fired shots. He said three people were inside the car and one of the occupants, 17-year-old Alynia Lawrence, was killed.

Authorities believe the victim was an innocent bystander and not the intended target of the shooting.

No other suspects are outstanding in the case. No additional information is available.

