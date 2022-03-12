Arden-Arcade business struck by break-in, robbery

Toy Fusion at 2230 Arden Way was allegedly broken into and robbed for $13,000 of product. This comes after multiple thefts to other small businesses in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Small business owners are warning others to remain vigilant after a string of break-ins and robberies have affected the Arden-Arcade area.

Liz Shoes Best and Fitted was targeted three times since opening, True Value Outlet was also struck multiple times just a few doors down and now a toy store across the street was hit before the holidays.

The thieves allegedly struck in the early morning hours of Nov. 23, hitting their most recent victim: a store that sells and trades toys along with collectible items. Andrew Leung, owner of Toy Fusion, says his on-site security guard spotted a man leaving their side window around 5:30 a.m.

"They broke the locks and did certain things to take the glass off its hinges, and I was like 'wow, this is very calculated, this is very methodical,’” said Leung.

Leung says someone made their way inside by smashing a window before cutting the feed to his security cameras and stealing around $13,000 worth of items, including vintage items that are not replaceable.

"Lots of things we sell are not stuff you can buy at Walmart or Target," said Leung. “I'm pretty sure they've been to our store and cased the place… it was definitely planned. They knew where everything was.”

Leung is warning all business owners in the area to remain vigilant, especially with the holidays coming up.

"Be very mindful that maybe a day or two before Christmas when all the shops close early, that might be another opportunity for thieves to strike again,” said Leung. “Please be aware of that."

In the meantime, he's considering ramping up security at his store and hopes he can continue bringing joy to his customers.

"It hurts a lot. They stole a lot of merchandise and we don't know if we can fully recover to have enough sales and funds to cover the slow months later on next year," said Leung.

Those with any information about the robbery are encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.

Watch more from ABC10: 4 women allegedly steal $90,000 in goods from Arden-Arcade business