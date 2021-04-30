Armed man repeatedly robbing people at same ATM in Woodland, police say

Woodland police said an armed man has been robbing people at the same Yolo Federal Credit Union for almost a month, but it's not clear if it's the same person.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland police are warning the public that an armed man is robbing people repeatedly at the same ATM.

Police said the robberies happened at the Yolo Federal Credit Union, located at 266 W. Main Street, between 11 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. The alleged robber stole from someone on one occasion with a gun and the other with a knife, all within the same week.

The suspect is described as a man wearing all black clothing. Woodland police reported someone with a similar description robbed people at the same ATM within the same week in March. ABC10 reached out to the department to see if the two cases are linked but have not heard back as of publication.

Police said at the time they believed it was the same person committing the crime. It is also not clear how many people were robbed at the same location.

Law enforcement recommends scanning the area when walking up to the ATM. They also suggest leaving and calling the police immediately if you see something that doesn't look right.