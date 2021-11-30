Burglary suspect starts fire in Tracy home

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police Department said a burglary suspect started a fire in a home Tuesday afternoon.
On Nov. 30 just after 4 p.m., the Tracy Police Department responded to a call along the 300 block of West Highland Avenue regarding a suspect entering a neighbor's home. The Crisis Negotiations Team took over after officers failed to negotiate with the suspect.
The suspect responded by starting a fire inside the home, resulting in multiple officers entering the home to put the fire out. The suspect was arrested and was charged with residential burglary and arson.
