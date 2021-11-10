Watch: Suspected Roseville burglar seen trying to break into multiple homes

On November 6th around 5 p.m., a resident on Old Country Road in Roseville was notified through his security camera app that someone was trying to get in his front door. The victim was not home at the time. When the suspect was unable to get in the house, he drove to a nearby residence on Northranch Way and tried to open the front door. When the homeowner opened the door, the suspect tried to push his way inside; however, the homeowner was able to prevent the suspect from getting in and closed the door. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect sitting next to the front door and attempted to detain him. The suspect resisted and was eventually arrested. He was identified as 36-year old Andrew Ott of Clovis. Ott was arrested for attempted burglary and resisting arrest.