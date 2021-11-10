x
Roseville

Watch: Suspected Roseville burglar seen trying to break into multiple homes

Caught on security camera in a neighborhood along Old Country Road, one resident can be seen pushing back against the suspect.
Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Clovis man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to burglarize two Roseville homes.

According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Andrew Ott was arrested on charges of attempted burglary and resisting arrest after security cameras at both houses show him attempting to gain entry. 

Ott allegedly attempted to break into the homes on Saturday, Nov. 6. The owner of the first house along Old Country Road was notified by his security system that someone was attempting to break into their home. 

When Ott was unable to get inside, he moved to a nearby residence on Northranch Way. The county sheriff's office alleges it was at this second house Ott caught the attention of the homeowner. In video captured by the homeowner's security camera, Ott can be seen trying to open the door before he's confronted by the owner. 

Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Law enforcement arrived after the owner was able to prevent Ott from entering his home. Deputies found Ott sitting next to the front door.  

Man shot and killed by a resident he may have been trying to rob in South Sacramento

