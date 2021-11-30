x
Baby accidently shot by mother with BB gun in West Sacramento, police say

The 1-year-old girl was taken to the hospital. The West Sacramento Police Department said the child had non-life-threatening injuries.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 1-year-old girl was shot by her mother with a BB gun in West Sacramento, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

Police said an 18-year-old woman reported that her daughter was shot around 4:03 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her extremities.

Officers said they believe the woman accidently fired the BB gun but didn't say why. Police did not release the mother's identity or where exactly the shooting took place.

Police did not file any charges regarding the shooting. They said that Yolo County Child Welfare Services are assisting with the investigation. 

