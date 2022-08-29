x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Deadly Broadway hit and run in Sacramento under investigation

Police said a woman died after being hit by a vehicle.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run collision.

Police said the collision happened along the 3700 block of Broadway around 8 p.m.

Police said a vehicle hit a woman and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately died. 

The circumstances surrounding the collision aren't clear at this time, and no other information has been released. The investigation into the collision is still ongoing.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Family and friends seeking answers after Johnathan Saelee was killed in hit-and-run

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out