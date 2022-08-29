Deadly Broadway hit and run in Sacramento under investigation

Police said a woman died after being hit by a vehicle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run collision.

Police said the collision happened along the 3700 block of Broadway around 8 p.m.

Police said a vehicle hit a woman and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.

The circumstances surrounding the collision aren't clear at this time, and no other information has been released. The investigation into the collision is still ongoing.

