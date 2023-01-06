Bystander wounded after shooting in Antelope

People in two cars were shooting at each other when a bystander was shot several times, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A bystander is wounded after being struck in a shooting in Antelope, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. near Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Sacramento County. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Amar Gandhi, the details are sparse, but people in two cars were shooting at each other when a bystander was hit several times. The bystander was taken to a hospital where they are expected to survive, according to Gandhi. Their identity has not been released, but Gandhi described them as an adult man.

"He looks completely uninvolved, a completely innocent bystander that just happened to be struck. The two vehicles are what we're still trying to determine, one, who they are and why they were shooting at each other," Gandhi said.

It is not clear how many people were in the cars or how many rounds were fired.

Gandhi said this shooting is unrelated to another overnight shooting in Sacramento County that left an 18-year-old dead.

ABC10 asked Gandhi if it is unusual to have a violent night in Sacramento County.

"Yeah, I mean, but as the weather's warming up, plus kids are out of school, as things happen just in the neighborhoods — it's random, it's not a regular occurrence by any stretch but yeah these things do happen," Gandhi said.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

