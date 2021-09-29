Have you seen this Cal Fire and PG&E equipment? | Placer County Sheriff's Office says it was stolen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating stolen Cal Fire and PG&E equipment.
The sheriff's office says the equipment was taken between the overnight hours from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10 from two Cal Fire and PG&E trucks parked at the Springhill Suites in Auburn.
Here is a list of the equipment stolen:
- Two Mystery Ranch Hot Speed Cal Fire spec web gear line packs
- A Protech ballistic vest and helmet
- A number of other items totaling about $10,000
Law enforcement says the crews were in the area helping combat fires. If anyone has information about the stolen items, they are being asked to call detective Carlton at (530) 889-7893. There is also an option to stay anonymous by calling the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-AA-CRIME or submitting a tip online.
