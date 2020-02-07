Man kills neighbor's dog during argument in Calaveras County

During that argument, the victim told deputies that Anderson pulled out a handgun and shot the victim’s dog four times because it was barking.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies in Calaveras County are on the lookout for a man who they say shot and killed a neighbor’s dog and threatened the neighbor with the gun.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday in a rural part of Calaveras County just to the west of Rancho Calaveras. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was arguing with 60-year-old Roger Wayne Anderson over Anderson allegedly speeding past the victim’s home, kicking up an excessive amount of dust.

During that argument, the victim told deputies that Anderson pulled out a handgun and shot the victim’s dog four times because it was barking. The victim then said Anderson pointed the handgun at him and threatened to kill him. Anderson then got into a blue Ford Expedition and drove off.

The victim called the sheriff’s office and deputies responded to investigate. Anderson did not return home, but investigators say they reached him over the phone and asked him to turn himself in, but he refused.

A warrant has been issued for Anderson’s arrest on the charges of animal cruelty, discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, criminal threats, prohibited possession of a firearm, and exhibiting a firearm/ammo in a threatening manner.

If you have any information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 209-754-6500 or 911 immediately.

