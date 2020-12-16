Fourth suspect sought in September killing at Days Inn in Turlock

Turlock police said Fernando Venegas is wanted for murder.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police are looking for a fourth suspect in a homicide that happened at the Days Inn back in September.

Police have already arrested Miguel Saldate, 20 of Ceres; Eric Rodriguez, 26 of Patterson; and Juan Jose Cruz Jr., 19 of Modesto on various charges related to the killing.

Fernando Venegas is the fourth suspect wanted in the killing at the hotel. Police described him as a 32-year-old Hispanic man, 5'05" and 200 pounds with ties to Merced and Stanislaus counties.

Police responded to the Days Inn after getting multiple calls about gunfire at the hotel on Tully Road. Police said Mario Meza, 26 of Modesto, was found with a single gunshot wound and later died at a hospital.

Saldate was found at the scene and later booked for attempted homicide and other felony charges. As the investigation continued, Cruz was eventually arrested on charges that included homicide.

Rodriguez was eventually arrested and booked on charges that included homicide, attempted homicide, shooting at an occupied vehicle, evading a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and participating in a criminal street gang. Police said he had driven away after officers contacted him in mid-September and led them on a chase.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

