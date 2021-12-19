Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Stockton

Police said there is no motive or suspect information at this time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for answers after a man was found shot and killed in a vehicle Saturday.

Police said they were originally doing a checkout of a suspicious vehicle on the 700 block of Houston Avenue around 10:34 p.m. when they found a man inside and suffering from a gunshot.

Despite calling medical personnel, the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation has now been picked up by homicide detectives. At this time, police have no motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information can call Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.