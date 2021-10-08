Body found in Tuolumne County storage facility

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is considering the death suspicious.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement in Tuolumne County are asking for the public's help after a body was discovered in a storage facility.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, Oct. 7, detective executed a search warrant at Purely Storage in Sonora. During the search, a person was found dead. Detectives are investigating this as a suspicious death.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

If anyone has any information related to this case, you're asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office at 209-694-2955.