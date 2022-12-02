Deputies investigate suspicious death in Mosquito area of Placerville

Deputies said that the suspicious death appears to be an isolated incident

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Deputies with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office have launched an investigation into a suspicious death.

Few details surrounding the death have been released at this time.

Deputies said the suspicious death happened in the Mosquito area of Placerville. The incident was reported Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m.

So far, deputies have said that the suspicious death appears to be an isolated incident and that all people associated with it are accounted for.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office has not released any other details at this time.

