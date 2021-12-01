Disagreement at Tracy mall possibly led to vehicle being shot at, police say

The shooting happened along Corral Hollow Road near Grant Line Road.

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police Department is still looking for answers after a vehicle was shot at Saturday evening.

The reported shooting into a vehicle happened around 7 p.m. along Corral Hollow Road near Grant Line Road. However, police believe a disagreement at the West Valley Mall might have played a role in the lead up to the shooting.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Detective Gus Cisneros at (209) 831-6615, or report via Tracy Crime Stoppers.