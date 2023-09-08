Woman injured in Sacramento dump truck hit-and-run asking for help finding the driver

"Pretty much all of her internal organs have been affected. She's been in there, in ICU for over a month," said Dennis Johnson.

SACRAMENTO, California — A woman is recovering after being hit by a dump truck back in June and spending a month in the hospital.

Surveillance video shows a dump truck jumping a sidewalk and plowing through the parking lot of the Bel Air off Fruitridge in South Sacramento. Sacramento police said they're still looking for the driver, who hit at least eight vehicles in the parking lot.

The incident also sent Heather Martinez to the hospital.

"Hit my sister going full speed. It didn't look like there was any braking involved at all," said Dennis Johnson, the brother of Martinez.

The hit-and-run happened around 1 p.m. on June 30. Johnson said the family didn't think Martinez would survive.

"Pretty much all of her internal organs have been affected. She's been in there, in ICU, for over a month. They've had to open her up early on and she's still not closed up fully because they continue to go in and surgery after surgery they're trying to figure out what's wrong still," said Johnson.

Detectives are searching for the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

They don't have a license plate or know who the suspect is, and all leads have been exhausted.

As they wait, Johnson said his sister would want people to know she's a fighter.

"We have to catch this guy, and she wants justice. She can't understand why someone would do this. Would jump a curve, hit so many cars, back out in slow motion, and take off without giving it a second thought," said Johnson.

Anyone with information or a video of the crash can call Sacramento police at 916-808-5471.

