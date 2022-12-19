Fairfield man killed after crash involving alleged DUI driver

The BMW driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after police said he showed signs of intoxication.

VALLEJO, Calif. — A man died from his injuries after a collision involving an alleged DUI driver in Vallejo Sunday.

The man hasn't been identified, but Vallejo Police Department said he was a 44-year-old man from Fairfield.

Vallejo police responded to the accident Sunday evening, just before 8 p.m., along the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.

Police said a 2013 BMW SUV hit the rear of a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway and a third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also hit while it was helping the people inside the Chevrolet..

According to police, the Fairfield man was outside the Chevrolet and had fatal injuries. Two other people were also hurt.

The BMW driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after police said he showed signs of intoxication. He was booked into the county jail. The driver was described as a 30-year-old man from Vallejo.

The Fairfield man's name has not been released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

