Crime

Folsom police investigate anti-Semitic graffiti, flyers

The Folsom Police Department says the incidents were reported Monday and found in the Lexington Hills area between Oak Avenue Parkway and Mercy Hospital

FOLSOM, Calif. — Officials are investigating after multiple incidences of anti-Semitic graffiti and flyers have been found in Folsom.

The Folsom Police Department says the incidents were reported Monday and found in the Lexington Hills area between Oak Avenue Parkway and Mercy Hospital.

Three reports say there was graffiti including swastikas and another report says flyers were in the neighborhood. The graffiti has since been covered or cleaned up.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information or additional crimes can be reported at (916) 461-6400. 

