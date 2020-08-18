Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo back in court to hear from his victims

Sixteen of his rape victims plan to confront Joseph DeAngelo in a Sacramento courtroom on Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Golden State Killer, a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades, faces his victims in court Tuesday on the first of four days of hearings before he is sentenced to life in prison.

Joseph DeAngelo has admitted to 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986. All told, he admitted to harming 87 victims in 53 separate crimes scenes spanning 11 California counties in a plea deal that spares him the death penalty.

The reign of terror mystified investigators until they used a new form of DNA tracking to arrest him in 2018.

A similar number will tell a Sacramento County judge on Wednesday and Thursday how DeAngelo’s crimes changed their lives before he is formally sentenced Friday.