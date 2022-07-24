Rancho Cordova woman's family still searching for answers 3 years after her death

Delozier was last seen at the EZ Carwash near Coloma Rd. before her remains were found in a burning car on July 24, 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sunday evening vigil was held in Rancho Cordova for Kara Delozier, a mother, daughter and sister who was killed three years ago. Her remains were found in a torched car on El Manto Drive.

"Three years today and the car was found right over there on fire," said Robbie Rego, Delozier's mother.

The past few years have been a nightmare for Rego as the death of her daughter remains a mystery. Delozier's family still doesn't know who killed her or why.

"It's very frustrating. I don't know how she died. I don't know how they killed her. We'll never know unless arrests are made and people confess," Rego said.

Delozier was last seen at the EZ Carwash near Coloma Rd. before her remains were found on July 24, 2019. Delozier was 37 years old and left behind two sons.

"The last thing we ever said to each other was that we loved each other, and that's when she was walking out the front door," said her sister Melissa Wilson.

"They got rid of the fingerprints, they got rid of everything," Rego added. "She was a good mom. She wanted to be a grandma, and unfortunately, she didn't get to make it there but she does have a couple of grandkids now."

At Sunday's vigil, grieving family and friends released water lanterns and balloons at the El Manto Clay Banks to honor Delozier's life.

"I've had a lot of different losses in my life, and this one right here has had me the most messed up these three years," said Delozier's aunt, Jennifer George. "She always had my back, I always had her back — I mean, we were always together," said Amber Prescott, Kara's best friend.

Through the grief and sorrow, Delozier's loved ones said they're adamant to find justice for her.

"I am not giving up. Everybody knows who I am. I'm her auntie. I'm not giving up. I want to know who did this to my niece," said George.

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH ALSO: