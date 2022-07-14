A mother’s burnt remains were found in Rancho Cordova. How and who killed her is a mystery.

Kara Delozier's mother is pleading for answers as the anniversary of her daughter's death approaches

Example video title will go here for this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The remains of a mother were found in a torched car in Rancho Cordova on July 24, 2019, but nearly three years later, her family doesn't know how Kara Delozier died or who killed her. Much of the evidence was destroyed in the fire.

The 37-year-old was last seen at the EZ Carwash near Coloma Road before her remains were found in late July of 2019 in her car - set ablaze on El Manto Drive. Her mother, Robbie Rego, says to this day, she knows very little about her daughter’s final moments.

"Her car burned in less than 30 minutes - such a fierce fire. That’s all I know," Rego said tearfully.

Rego says her wounds of grief are ripped open each time people pass on theories about her daughter’s mysterious death,

"Don’t come tell me, don’t come tell my family members, don’t go telling my friends. Go to the cops," she said.

She says she communicates with investigators weekly and hopes people who know what actually happened to do the right thing and come forward to the police.

“I want this to be resolved, and I want to have some peace. My life is utterly destroyed," Rego said.

Through the grief, she says she’s finding strength in her faith and raising her grandsons.

“They just robbed us of any opportunity that my grandsons had with their mom,” she said.

Investigators asked that anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or leave a confidential tip at sacsheriff.com.

WATCH ALSO: