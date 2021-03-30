Man arrested in connection to arson incident at Natomas Walmart

Israel Huusfeldt is accused of spraying a combustible material onto clothing and setting off a firework inside a Natomas Walmart, investigators say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of setting off a firework in a Natomas Walmart in late February, prompting an evacuation of the store.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Israel Huusfeldt on complaints of arson of property and possession of a flammable, explosive, or combustible material for the Feb. 28 incident.

During that incident, investigators with the Sacramento Fire Department said a firework was placed inside a shirt and lit. Surveillance video also showed the suspect spraying a combustible aerosol material onto clothing before setting the firework off, police said.

Both the aerosol can and the discharged firework were collected as evidence.

Investigators say surveillance footage captured Huusfeldt setting the fire as well as fleeing the store in a vehicle. However, investigators say Huusfeldt’s “transitory nature” made it difficult to track his whereabouts.

Huusfeldt was arrested following a routine traffic stop by California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Placer County on Mar. 30.

Walmart staff were able to put out the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher. No one was injured in the fire.

