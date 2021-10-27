Man arrested for stealing catalytic converter after leaving ID behind, Sacramento County deputies say

Sacramento County deputies said Timothy Andrew Eccel left his California ID, alongside a reciprocating saw blade, underneath the car.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for stealing a catalytic converter after deputies tracked him down with his lost California ID, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the ID was found beneath a car and alongside a reciprocating saw blade that belonged to Timothy Andrew Eccel. Deputies said he stole the catalytic converter on Oct. 21.

Deputies said they learned during a search at Eccel's home that he was on parole that would have ended in 2023 after serving a six-year prison sentence for first-degree burglary. They said they found a reciprocating saw blade in his car that matched the description that was found at his victim's vehicle.

Deputies also said they found a stolen laptop that belonged to the San Juan Unified School District.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office did not release where the alleged crime or the arrest took place.

Eccel was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces charges of felony grand theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools and a parole hold.

