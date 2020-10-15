x
Man convicted for 2015 killing of woman at Sacramento hotel

April Fowler was found dead in a room at the Quality Inn on Northgate Boulevard back on April 8, 2015.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A jury convicted a Sacramento man for the killing of April Fowler in a North Sacramento hotel room back in 2015.

Fowler was found dead in a room at the Quality Inn on Northgate Boulevard back on April 8, 2015. When officers arrived, they said the suspect, Frederick Tatum, was still in the room.

He was booked into jail that day for failing to register as a sex offender.

Tatum faces a maximum sentence of 80 years to life in prison, according to the district attorney’s office. His sentencing date is set for December 3, 2020.

