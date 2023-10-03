Man hurt in shooting in Upper Land Park area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Upper Land Park area.
The Sacramento Police Department launched their investigation after responding to the 40th block of Seavey Circle around 7 p.m.
Arriving officers found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, who was later taken to a hospital, according to police.
No suspects are in custody and the shooting is actively being investigated.
No additional information is available at this time.
