
Crime

Man hurt in shooting in Upper Land Park area

The shooting happened along the 40th block of Seavey Circle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Upper Land Park area.

The Sacramento Police Department launched their investigation after responding to the 40th block of Seavey Circle around 7 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, who was later taken to a hospital, according to police.

No suspects are in custody and the shooting is actively being investigated.

No additional information is available at this time.

