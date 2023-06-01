56-year-old man killed in apartment shooting in Sacramento County

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Amar Gandhi said two men who appeared to know each other got into an argument.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 56-year-old man is dead after a shooting in an apartment in Sacramento County Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 7000 block of Stockton Boulevard. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Amar Gandhi, two men who appeared to know each other got into an argument. The men shot each other. A 56-year-old man was shot in the chest and torso area and a 49-year-old man was shot in the neck area. They were both taken to a hospital.

The man who was shot in the chest and torso area died in the hospital, according to Gandhi.

ABC10 asked Gandhi if this shooting is related to two other overnight shootings in Sacramento County.

"All three are completely independent of each other. None of the parties knew each other — completely unrelated," Gandhi said.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more on ABC10