Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for answers after a man was shot Sunday.

Police said the man was hit by a single bullet and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. The shooting happened along the 2300 block of Northgate Boulevard around 6:20 p.m.

No arrests have been and an investigation into shooting is ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.

