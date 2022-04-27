Man shot outside cigar store near Stockton Food 4 Less

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting near a Food 4 Less in Stockton Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Manthey Road. Arriving officers found a man shot outside a cigar store near a Food 4 Less store.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is still outstanding. No additional information on the shooting is available at this time.

