'He didn't deserve this' | 21-year-old killed in Manteca was father to 3-year-old

"I don't... understand, the family don't understand why someone would be awful and take a somebody's life over a slice of cake."

Example video title will go here for this video

MANTECA, Calif. — A Manteca family is trying to figure out how to fill a gaping hole left by the killing of 21-year-old Mekhi Richardson, a young father killed in broad daylight last week.

The Payne family of Manteca is known for getting together for no reason, and they wish this was one of those times.

"I keep trying to be strong," said Shirley Payne, Mekhi’s grandmother.

The family is slowly coming to grips with knowing the outgoing person they knew, who loved to ride horses, play football and tell goofy jokes, will no longer be around to make their day better.

"I'm still lost for words,” said Donald Payne, Mekhi’s father. “I'm still trying to find out and figure out more information."

Manteca police said they got the call last Monday afternoon of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Mekhi lying in the road. Despite efforts to save his life, he died on scene.

"I don't... understand, the family don't understand why someone would be awful and take a somebody's life over a slice of cake. Cake! That is what killed my grandson," said Shirley Payne.

She said they know this key fact because Mekhi's girlfriend was facetiming family during the incident. Shirley Payne said her grandson was there to pick up studio equipment at a friend's house and that friend allegedly shot him.

"He didn't deserve this," said Donald Payne.

Manteca police said they have made two arrests in this case. The main suspect, 21-year-old Marquis Williams, is facing a murder charge, and Troy Lewis, also 21, was charged for trying to conceal evidence.

The family is hoping their heartbreak serves as a lesson for others.

"You can't trust everybody,” said Donja Payne, Mekhi’s sister. “And when a person shows you those red flags, you have to take them seriously. Everybody is not your friend.”

"Be cautious who you choose. Be cautious,” said Donnese Payne, Mekhi’s sister.

Williams, the suspected shooter, is due in court June 21st.

The family is raising money for funeral expenses through GoFundMe.

WATCH ALSO: