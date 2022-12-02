Matthew McDonough identified as man killed in Modesto homicide

Deputies said McDonough was taken to the hospital after being found shot, but he ultimately died from his injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MODESTO, Calif. — Authorities identified a man killed in an early morning Modesto shooting as Matthew McDonough, 38.

The Modesto man was killed near the airport. Deputies responded to the incident at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside in unincorporated Modesto just after 3:30 a.m.

Arriving deputies found McDonough shot. He was taken to the hospital, but he ultimately died from his injuries.

No information on what led up to the shooting has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting can call Detective Blewett at 209-857-2264 or call Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

WATCH ALSO: