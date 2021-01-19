$10,000 reward offered as Merced County Jail escapees remain on the run

Jorge Barron, 20; Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19; and Manuel Allen Leon, 21, are still on the run after escaping from the Merced County Jail on Jan. 10.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are upping a reward for three Merced County Jail escapees to $10,000. It would go to anyone who offers information leading to an arrest.

Deputies said in a Facebook post Jorge Barron, 20; Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19; and Manuel Allen Leon, 21, are still on the run after escaping from the Merced County Jail on Sunday, Jan. 10 with three other inmates. Authorities said the six inmates were able to reach the roof of the jail and use a homemade rope to climb down.

Three of the six have already been arrested.

The United States Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 per escapee for information that leads to their arrest. The reward was increased from the prior $5,000 per escapee.

Authorities said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, they said people should call 911 and avoid approaching them. Anyone with information can call 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or visit the following link: https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.htm.

BARRON, JORGE; 20-years-old, Hispanic Male Adult, 5’05” 140lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes, from Atwater, Ca– Current Charges - violation of probation

CORONADO, GABRIEL FRANCIS; 19-years-old, Hispanic Male Adult, 5’10”, 225lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes, from Atwater, Ca – Current Charges - attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of probation.