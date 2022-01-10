Merced police seek answers in cold case killing

Police say the photos show someone trying use the victim's bank card in Modesto an hour after he was gunned down.

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is still looking for answers years after the shooting death of a 48-year-old man.

Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera, of Merced, was shot and killed on Dec. 1 of 2017. Officers found him unresponsive that night in a room at the former America's Best Value Inn along V Street.

Police later learned that someone tried to use Herrera's bank card in Modesto roughly an hour after he was killed. Bank surveillance footage caught a man and woman trying to take money from Herrera's account, but police say they need help figuring out who these two people were.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

