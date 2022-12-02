Multiple people arrested in the death of Michael Ontiveros in Yuba City

On April 12, 2022, Yuba City detectives arrested multiple people in connection to the shooting death of 47-year-old Michael Ontiveros.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Four people have been named in connection to a March 2021 homicide in Yuba City.

Saturday, the Yuba City Police Department took to Facebook to announce multiple arrests in the shooting death of 47-year-old Michael Ontiveros (Connor).

According to the post, on Mar. 3, 2021, detectives received information of a possible shooting in an apartment in the 500 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City and that Ontiveros was killed as a result of being shot.

"The information also included the shooting had occurred days prior," the Facebook post reads. "The detectives were able to locate the crime scene, but were not able to locate Mr. Ontiveros in the apartment."

The case was deemed a homicide and a year-long investigation began.

On Apr. 12, 2022, over 13 months later, police arrested the following people:

47-year old Arthur Gomez from Yuba City

52-year-old Ricky Martinez from Yuba City

67-year-old Jaime Gonzalez from Marysville

Gomez, Martinez, and Gonzalez were arrested for accessory after the fact of murder.

An arrest warrant was issued for a fourth person, 47-year-old Timothy King from Olivehurst, for murder. According to law enforcement, King is in custody in prison on an unrelated case and will be charged in this case.

MULTIPLE ARRESTS RELATED TO HOMICIDE: On March 3, 2021 Yuba City Police Detectives received information of a possible... Posted by Yuba City Police Department on Saturday, April 16, 2022

Police say the case remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 530-822-4661.