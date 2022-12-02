Yuba City High School counselor placed on administrative leave following accusations of threats against Marysville coaches

Our district today placed a Yuba City High School employee on administrative leave, following his arrest on charges of criminal threats, and pending the outcome of law enforcement and internal investigations. The employee was arrested this morning by the Marysville Police Department. We have been in touch with the police department and will cooperate in any way we can with their investigation. The incident that led to the arrest took place outside our district and did not involve YCHS or any other YCUSD school. The actions described as leading to the arrest are reprehensible and deeply troubling. They are entirely at odds with who we are as a school district and as educators. Any action that calls into question the fitness of an employee to guide our students is something we take very seriously. We have taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of our school and students while the matter is investigated. We cannot comment further on this personnel matter. If we are able to share more information at a later time, we will do so.