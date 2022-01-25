Two suspects arrested for retail theft at two CVS Pharmacies in Davis

The suspects stole an estimated total of $7,000 worth of items from the two Davis CVS Pharmacies.

DAVIS, Calif. — After a two-month-long investigation, two out of the four suspects involved in a retail theft in Davis were arrested on Jan. 20.

According to the city of Davis Police Department, on Nov. 28, 2022, four suspects entered a CVS Pharmacy on East Covell Boulevard in Davis where they filled up duffel bags and a plastic 50-gallon size bag with approximately $2,000 worth of items.

Following the theft at the CVS Pharmacy, the suspects proceeded to enter another CVS Pharmacy located on W Covell Boulevard in Davis where they stole an estimated $5,000 worth of personal care items.

The manager of the CVS Pharmacy on W Covell Boulevard confronted the suspects at the front of the store, but the suspects fled the scene.

Over the course of the two-month investigation, the Davis Police Department Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Unit (COPPS) was able to identify two of the four suspects.

On Jan. 19, 2022, detectives arrested 22-year-old Diamon Russel from Suisun City at her residence for her alleged involvement in the retail theft.

On Jan. 20, 2022, detectives arrested a second suspect, 21-year-old Destiny Gates from Davis.

After the detectives searched Gates' apartment, they found large amounts of beauty products, cosmetics, and other items stolen during the retail theft. According to the Davis Police Department, "detectives also located ammunition that was illegally possessed."

Gates was arrested on charges including various retail thefts and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

RELATED: