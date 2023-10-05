Minor shot in north Sacramento area

Police said the shooting happened along the 2500 block of American Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A minor was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in the north Sacramento area.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting was reported around 4 p.m. along the 2500 block of American Avenue.

No information about what led up to the shooting or the circumstances around it were released.

Police found the minor with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The minor was taken to the hospital as police continue their investigation.

