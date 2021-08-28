Modesto detectives investigate deadly shooting

Police say a man was found suffering from gun shot wounds, Saturday morning in Modesto.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a man found dead Saturday morning.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to a report of a person shot in 600 block of H Street, according to a news release. Police say when officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's identity has not been released.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

It is unclear if there is a motive or suspect at the moment but detectives say they will be on the scene for a few hours Saturday.

Modesto police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Darien Wilson at WilsonD@Modestopd.com or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9