Woman killed by Nevada County sheriff's deputies identified, children taken by CPS

Sheriff's deputies say the woman had a knife on her. Within minutes of confronting her, deputies shot and killed her.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting with deputies Thursday afternoon.

DA officials have confirmed Deidre Eloise Hawkins was the woman killed by deputies. In a statement, Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon said she requested Nevada County District Attorney's office investigate the shooting.



"This was a rapidly evolving incident that unfortunately led to the loss of this young lady's life," Mono said. "Each and every day, our staff are called on to respond to situations that can have unpredictable outcomes."

DA officials say Hawkins was walking in the middle of the road on Alta Sierra Drive with her two children, both younger than 5 years old. Those who reported Hawkins told law enforcement that they believed she might be under the influence of drugs.

Sheriff's deputies say Hawkins had a knife on her. Within minutes of confronting her, deputies shot and killed her. DA officials have not say what led up to the shooting.

According to DA officials, Hawkins was in her 30's. Both children who were with her are now with Child Protective Services. It is unclear if Hawkins lived in the area.

Moon said such tragic events impact everyone, including the sheriff's office's staff and their families.

The Grass Valley Police Department and the Truckee Police Department are assisting the DA in the investigation, including taking statements from witnesses, reviewing video footage and analyzing forensics.

Moon said the two deputies involved in the shooting, Caleb Toderean and Matthew Harrison, are on administrative leave. Both deputies have about four years of service experience.