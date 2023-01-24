Olivehurst man arrested after hatchet attack at Yuba City Raley's

The man walked into the back parking lot where a Raley's employee was arriving to work. The man allegedly hit the employee in the leg with a hatchet.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — An Olivehurst man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet.

Officers with the Yuba City Police Department responded around 6:40 a.m. to reports of a man damaging a car in the parking lot of a Raley's on West Onstott Frontage Road. When officers arrived they found a car with its windows smashed. The person in the car was not hurt.

Then, the man walked into the back parking lot where a Raley's employee was arriving at work. The man allegedly hit the employee with a hatchet in the leg causing a non-life-threatening injury. The employee went into the store and the man followed the employee inside.

Employees and customers inside the store went outside. Police said another employee grabbed the man by the sweatshirt and hit him with a product scanner. The man was kept there by two Raley's employees until police put him in custody.

The man, later identified as 44-year-old Larry Reed, was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injury and then taken to the Sutter County Jail. Reed was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism, possession of a dirk/dagger and possession of methamphetamine.

Reed did not know any of his victims and it appears to be an isolated incident, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

