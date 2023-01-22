Hot air balloon takes off in Yuba City to avoid crash

The hot air balloon was being used as a prop for children to take photos in during an event.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A hot air balloon pilot was forced to lift his balloon into the sky above Yuba City Saturday evening to avoid a crash amid strong winds, the Yuba City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The hot air balloon was being used as a prop for kids to take pictures in during an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane Saturday. A gust of wind blew through the area pushing the balloon into a parked car, officers said.

In order to minimize any damage, the balloon's operator, who is a certified pilot, decided to lift the balloon into the air until there was a safe place to land.

The balloon ended up landing near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street. No one was injured in the incident and officers contacted the FAA.

HOT AIR BALLOON 🎈 This evening some of you may have seen a hot air balloon flying over town. The certified pilot was... Posted by Yuba City Police Department on Saturday, January 21, 2023

