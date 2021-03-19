Orangevale man allegedly fired gun at police near a South Lake Tahoe resort

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said that the shooting was followed by a two-hour standoff.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An Orangevale man is accused of firing a gun at South Lake Tahoe police followed by a two-hour standoff at a local resort.

Joseph Hill, 23, is at Barton Memorial Hospital in stable condition after he allegedly opened fire on officers with an assault-style rifle, prompting an officer to return fire and hit Hill, according to a press release.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said that officers responded to a call around 3 a.m. on Friday about a man trying to break into a room at the 3 Peaks Resort on Park Avenue.

Hill, who has been identified by South Lake Tahoe police, and officers reportedly exchanged fire before Hill was hit and retreated, leading to the two-hour standoff. SWAT and Crisis Negotiation were eventually able to get Hill to surrender.

A spokesperson for the department said that Hill is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and that no officers were injured. The investigation is still ongoing and a police presence remains in the area, which could cause road closures at Park Avenue between Manzana Avenue and Pine Boulevard.

According to the press release, El Dorado County Critical Incident Protocol has been activated. This protocol brings investigators from the El Dorado County DA’s office, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office and Placerville Police Department to conduct the Officer Involved Shooting investigation. As a matter of protocol, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

